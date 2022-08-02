CWG 2022: India wins historic gold in Lawn Bowls. What the game is all about

Indian Women's Fours team in Lawn Bowls won historic gold medal on Tuesday by beating South Africa 17-10 in final round at the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham.

The team comprising skip Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia beat the South Africans 17-10.

Lawn Bowls is one of the oldest sport in the Commonwealth Games, and has featured in every edition since 1930. To play the game, a ball (known as a bowl) is rolled toward a smaller stationary ball, called a jack. The aim is to roll one’s bowls so that they come to rest nearer to the jack than those of an opponent; this is sometimes achieved by knocking aside an opponent’s bowl or the jack.

The bowls are also called woods even though they may be made of rubber, wood, or some other material. They are also flattened on one side, so that they follow a curved course when rolled.

Lawn Bowls is played in four formats--singles, pairs, triples, and fours. Only two teams can compete in a Lawn Bowls game at a time.

A game starts with one team rolling the jack from one end to the other and it must travel at least 23 metres. The point where the jack stops is the target for the players for that end.

The teams then take turns to roll their bowls towards the target. The number of attempts per team from each end depends on the format, reported Sportstar. A team gets four attempts in the singles format and players get two throws each in the multi-player formats.

Once the total number of allocated throws are completed, it marks the end of the round and scores are then calculated.

Points are awarded for each bowl a team places closer to the jack than its opponents closest bowl. The team with more points after 18 ends will win. Teams can also pre-decide the points or number ends to be played in a match.