Cutting cake with pistol backfires for Delhi man. Viral video gets him arrested

The Delhi Police took cognizance of a video circulating on social media and arrested the man who was seen using a pistol to cut his birthday cake.

Footage circulated widely on social media showed the man celebrating his birthday with a pistol in his hand. As his friends and family sang ‘happy birthday’, the man used his countrymade pistol to cut his birthday cake.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Police tweeted the video on April 1, informing that the man had been identified and arrested. He was taken into police custody in the Neb Sarai area of the national capital and a case has been registered under the Arms Act.

“Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with .315 bore countrymade pistol & 2 live rounds,” the police department tweeted.

A 2018 report by Small Arms Survey suggested that despite stringent laws and regulatory checks, India has 5.3 firearms per 100 citizens. The number of registered firearms in the country is 97 lakh. However, it is the number of unregistered firearms estimated at 6.1 crore which points to the fact that how easy it is to get hold of a gun is in the country.

The report estimates that roughly 25 lakh 'country-made' or crude guns are produced every year in India.