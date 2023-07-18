Customs officials noticed her ‘weird’ body shape. She had 5 live snakes in bra

A woman in China tried to smuggle five corn snakes through customs (Representational image)

A woman in China tried to ‘slither’ past customs officials with five live snakes in her bra. According to a report in South China Morning Post, officials stopped the woman at a border-crossing point between mainland China and Hong Kong when they noticed her “weird” body shape.

Further inspection revealed five pet snakes hidden inside her bra.

The woman had reportedly wrapped the serpents up in her stocking and stuffed them inside her bra in an effort to smuggle them past customs. She wanted to get the live corn snakes into mainland China from Hong Kong. However, the unusual shape of her body gave her gig away.

Customs officials did not comment on why the woman wanted to smuggle the snakes into the country. The creatures were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Corn snakes, also called red rat snakes, are native to the United States. Known for their bright colour and mild temper, they have seen an increase in popularity among Chinese animal enthusiasts.

In China, reptile lovers make up a large proportion of pet owners as compared to other countries. Almost 5.8 percent of China’s millions of pet owners keep reptiles as pets.