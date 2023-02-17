 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan was once offered top Twitter job. Google paid him $100 million to stay

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Neal Mohan has been a core products officer for Google, YouTube's parent company. He joined the tech titan in 2008, when it acquired the ad platform DoubleClick.

Neal Mohan takes over the reins of YouTube from Susan Wojcicki.

Indian-origin executive Neal Mohan is grabbing headlines for being chosen to succeed longtime YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki as she heads to Google as an advisor.

Both are veterans of Google, YouTube's parent company. Wojcicki has been with the tech giant since its very inception and Neal Mohan came on board in 2008 when Google acquired ad platform DoubleClick -- where he served as the senior vice president of strategy and product management.

At Google, Mohan took up the charge of Google's Display and Video advertising business. He oversaw Google's advertising product offerings on YouTube, the Google Display Network, AdSense, AdMob, and the DoubleClick ad tech products. Under him, Google's ad business became one of its largest and fastest growing undertakings.

The competitors were watching.