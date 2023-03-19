 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This is the world's biggest brain collection. See photos

AFP
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Long housed in Aarhus in western Denmark, over 9,000 preserved brains were moved to Odense in 2018. Research on them over the years covered a wide range of illnesses, including dementia, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

Preserved in formalin, they are stored in large white buckets labelled with numbers.

Countless shelves line the walls of a basement at Denmark's University of Odense, holding what is thought to be the world's largest collection of brains.

There are 9,479 of the organs, all removed from the corpses of mental health patients over the course of four decades until the 1980s.

Preserved in formalin in large white buckets labelled with numbers, the collection was the life's work of prominent Danish psychiatrist Erik Stromgren.

Begun in 1945, it was a "kind of experimental research," Jesper Vaczy Kragh, an expert in the history of psychiatry, explained to AFP.