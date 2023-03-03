 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Wildlife Day: 5 most endangered species on Earth

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

World Wildlife Day 2023: Conflict and deforestation pose threats to these rare species around the globe.

The Tapanuli orangutan. (Image credit: WWF)

World Wildlife Day is observed each year on March 3 to celebrate the planet's diverse flora and fauna as well as to draw attention to the species facing extinction.

"The day reminds us of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species, which have wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts," the United Nations said.

On World Wildlife Day 2023, we take a look at five of the world's most endangered  species:

Javan Rhinoceros