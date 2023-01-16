World Economic Forum at Davos: Day 1 events, when and where to watch

The World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland from today to January 20. This year’s theme is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

“We'll look at how we can tackle the numerous and interlinked challenges the world is facing and find solutions through public-private cooperation,” the WEF said regarding this year’s theme on its website.

This year’s forum will mark a return to normality after two years of pandemic-related disruptions – the 2021 summit took place online, while last year it was postponed to May. For the first time since 2020, the WEF is back to its January slot.

Today is Day 1 of the event that will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the WEF meeting enters its 53rd year.

Day 1

At 9am (local time) today, electricity will be on the table for discussion at the forum. “A new framework, Electricity+, highlights the opportunities to create and optimize integrations between the electricity sector and other infrastructure to enable a transition to a net-zero economy,” the WEF website explains. You can watch it discussions live here.

From 10am (local time) today, the Chief Economists Outlook will be launched. Growth, monetary policy, inflations, hurdles in business will be discussed. You can watch it discussions live here. There are some arts and culture sessions today to open the meeting, with the full programme kicking off tomorrow. The Crystal Awards ceremony will be held at 6pm (local time) and English actor Idris Elba will receive this year’s award from the WEF. Elba, along with other winners – Maya Lin, Renée Fleming and Sabrina Dhowre Elba – will be honoured at the opening session of the summit today. Where to get updates? Radio Davos is a one stop place to know what to expect for the day and week ahead in the summit. India in Davos India will be represented by union ministers Ashwini Vaishav, Smriti Irani, RK Singh and Mansukh Mandaviya. At least three chief ministers of state will also be in Davos for the forum – Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Indian business leaders who will attend the 2023 meeting include Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adar Poonawalla, Sajjan Jindal, Nadir Godrej, Rajan Mittal and Sunil Mittal, and Sanjiv Bajaj, among others.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE