World Economic Forum at Davos: Day 1 events, when and where to watch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

World Economic Forum Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the meeting enters its 53rd year.

The WEF will provide a platform for leaders to engage in peer-to-peer discussions (Image: @Davos/Twitter)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland from today to January 20. This year’s theme is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

“We'll look at how we can tackle the numerous and interlinked challenges the world is facing and find solutions through public-private cooperation,” the WEF said regarding this year’s theme on its website.

This year’s forum will mark a return to normality after two years of pandemic-related disruptions – the 2021 summit took place online, while last year it was postponed to May. For the first time since 2020, the WEF is back to its January slot.

Today is Day 1 of the event that will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the WEF meeting enters its 53rd year.

Day 1

At 9am (local time) today, electricity will be on the table for discussion at the forum. “A new framework, Electricity+, highlights the opportunities to create and optimize integrations between the electricity sector and other infrastructure to enable a transition to a net-zero economy,” the WEF website explains. You can watch it discussions live here.