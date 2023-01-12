Woman Uber driver attacked with stones, beer bottle in robbery attempt in Delhi

A woman Uber driver was attacked with a beer bottle in an attempted robbery near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate as she was on her away to pick up a passenger.

Priyanka was just 100 metres from her rider’s location at the Inter State Bus Terminal when two men started reportedly throwing stones at her car. A stone hit her head, the window broke and she stepped out to check damage to the car when the men grabbed her and tried to snatch any money on her.

They even tried to take her mobile phone, Priyanka claimed, she fought back and managed to get it out of their clutches.

The accused also allegedly tried to snatch her car keys and flee in the vehicle. The Uber driver started shouting and telling them it was not her car at which point one of the accused attacked her with a beer bottle injuring her chest and neck. She got 10 stitches.

She also said that pressing the panic button on the Uber app didn’t help her in way. She called the police at 2am who arrived half an hour later as Priyanka pressed to a cloth to her neck to stop the bleeding.

She was taken to a hospital and while Priyanka and her family members didn’t lodge a complaint, Kashmere Gate police registered an FIR under Section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the IPC.

Uber has also responded to the incident. “What this driver went through is horrifying. We are in touch with the driver and wish her a speedy and full recovery. Her injury-related medical expenses will be covered under Uber’s on-trip insurance provided through a third-party insurance partner. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities in their investigation,” a spokesperson for the cab service company said.

Moneycontrol News

