Who is Rehana Fathima, Kerala activist in legal case after her children painted on her semi-nude body?

Rehana Fathima has been a vocal activist on gender, LGBTQ, religious and body positivity issues. (Image: @rehanafathimaas/Instagram)

Rehana Fathima, a Kerala-based activist, has found respite in a POCSO case where the state High Court discharged her citing that a woman’s autonomous decision over her body is at the “very core of her fundamental right to equality and privacy”. Fathima, 37, was facing charges after a video of her posing semi-nude as her minor children painted on her body went viral in 2020. She was subsequently arrested and her bail applications denied.

The Kerala High Court judge called the act an "innocent artistic expression" and dismissed any claims that the act was sexually explicit.

"There is nothing to show that the children were used for pornography. There is no hint of sexuality in the video. Painting on the naked upper body of a person, whether a man or a woman, cannot be stated to be a sexually explicit act," the court said discharging her.

Who is Rehana Fathima?

Fathima has been a prominent face for women's rights and gender equality in the state. She has been vocal on other issues such as religious freedom, body positivity, and LGBTQ+ rights. She routinely participates in relevant causes and protests to bring about societal change.

The Sabarimala Temple controversy

One of the major controversies surrounding Fathima was her attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple in 2018 following the Supreme Court's landmark verdict lifting the ban on the entry of women of menstruating age into the sanctum sanctorum. Her actions, however, sparked widespread outrage among certain sections of the society, leading to her arrest on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

Following her arrest, Fathima faced an onslaught of online abuse and threats, prompting her to seek police protection. Her home was also vandalised.

She also dressed in black (the colour most Lord Ayyappa devotees wear), smeared her forehead with sandalwood paste, and pulled up her knees in front to mimic the Lord Ayyappa pose in a selfie that drew massive outrage.

Other work

She has also been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has participated in initiatives aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues. She is also a model and acted in a Malayalam film 'Eka' which talks about the struggles of intersex people.