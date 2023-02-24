 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
White House press secretary's 'President Obama' gaffe gets conspiracy theories rolling

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

The short clip of Karine Jean-Pierre saying President Obama instead of Biden quickly went viral on social media with many users saying it was a Freudian slip.

Former United States President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden. (File)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a blunder that make her take notice herself and say “whoa” when she said President Obama instead of Biden during a press briefing.

“So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that… pardon me President Biden, whoa,” Pierre said amid roaring peals of laughter from reporters at the conference.

“Ahem, that is news. I know, we’re going back not forwards. We’ve gotta go forwards,” she continued her speech after the gaffe.

The short clip quickly went viral on social media with many users saying it was a Freudian slip. Some shared videos of others making the same mistake at the White House.

“It happens all the time. Nothing changed,” a user wrote with the following clip.
Conspiracy theorists didn’t let the honest mistake slide and came up with outrageous possibilities such as former president Barack Obama actually having the reins of the presidency and Biden being a “puppet President”.