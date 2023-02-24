White House press secretary's 'President Obama' gaffe gets conspiracy theories rolling

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a blunder that make her take notice herself and say “whoa” when she said President Obama instead of Biden during a press briefing.
“So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that… pardon me President Biden, whoa,” Pierre said amid roaring peals of laughter from reporters at the conference.
“Ahem, that is news. I know, we’re going back not forwards. We’ve gotta go forwards,” she continued her speech after the gaffe.
The short clip quickly went viral on social media with many users saying it was a Freudian slip. Some shared videos of others making the same mistake at the White House.
“It happens all the time. Nothing changed,” a user wrote with the following clip.
"Cat's out of the bag now!" one user wrote.
"Strange coming from someone that didn’t work for President Obama," wrote another.
"Epitome of political Freudian slip," said another.
Many even dug out old conversations of Obama with talk show host Stephen Colbert where he joked that since he can’t contest a third term, if he could arrange for it, he would have a “front man or woman” take his place while he handles things through an earpiece from the basement – clearly said in jest.
Obama talking about a “Puppet Presidency” and how he would be fine with being the one behind the scenes conducting the moves of a “stand-in frontman or front woman” as President.
Joe Biden was Barack Obama's VP for two terms before he contested the polls to be US President after Donald Trump's single term in office.