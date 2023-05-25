What is 'Disease X'? Scientists ring warning bells for a deadlier pandemic

The WHO introduced the term 'Disease X' to address the looming possibility of an unknown pathogen. (Representational)

In a world plagued by various infectious diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) maintains a list of "priority diseases" that pose a significant risk of causing the next deadly pandemic. Familiar names like Ebola, SARS, and Zika have secured their place on this register, but there is one entry that stands out with an ominous moniker—Disease X.

The term Disease X serves as a placeholder for an unknown pathogen that has yet to be identified by medical science as a cause of human infections. The WHO introduced this term in 2018 to address the looming possibility of a new disease agent. Terrifyingly, when Disease X does emerge, whether it takes the form of a virus, bacterium, fungus, or another agent, we may find ourselves facing a scarcity of vaccines or effective treatments.

Dr. Richard Hatchett from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations emphasizes the gravity of the situation by stating, "This isn't the stuff of science fiction. This is a scenario we have to prepare for. This is Disease X." The implications of Disease X are not to be taken lightly, as it represents a potential threat that could have devastating consequences on a global scale.

The emergence of COVID-19 in 2019, caused by the novel coronavirus, serves as a stark reminder of the reality of Disease X. As the virus rapidly spread across China and eventually infiltrated countries worldwide, the world witnessed first-hand the chaos and devastation a new pathogen can unleash.

Dr. Pranab Chatterjee, a researcher at the Department of International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, warns, "It is not an exaggeration to say that there is potential for a Disease X event just around the corner." He cites the recent outbreak of H5N1 bird flu cases in Cambodia as evidence of this looming threat. Disease X, like its predecessors Ebola, HIV/AIDS, and COVID-19, may likely originate in animals and spill over into the human population, causing widespread illness and mortality.

While zoonotic outbreaks remain a significant concern, there are other potential sources for Disease X. The authors of an article published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology caution against the possibility of an engineered pandemic pathogen. They suggest that the release of such pathogens, whether through laboratory accidents or bioterrorism, could lead to a catastrophic Disease X event.

In a chilling revelation, scientists also contemplate the resurgence of ancient pathogens that have been locked in permafrost or other frozen landscapes for centuries. As the climate warms, these "zombie" viruses could be unleashed, presenting yet another avenue for Disease X to manifest.

The WHO's list of priority diseases, which includes Marburg virus, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Lassa fever, Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, further highlights the urgency of preparedness. These diseases serve as constant reminders that the next outbreak could be just around the corner.

To prevent and effectively respond to an outbreak of Disease X, medical experts worldwide are advocating for increased funding to support surveillance and research into potential pandemic agents. The authors of the Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology article emphasize the need to learn from past experiences, stating, "The COVID-19 pandemic was not the first to wreak havoc on the world, and it will not be the last. Thus, we need to prepare for the next outbreak as soon as possible."