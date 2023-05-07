English
    West Bengal likely to get rain on Monday; no imminent threat of cyclone Mocha

    With the maximum temperature in Kolkata slated to rise to 38.4 degrees Celsius along with an 85 per cent humidity level on Monday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in the city, a met office spokesperson said.

    PTI
    May 07, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    Cyclone

    (Representational image)

    The met office on Sunday forecast light to moderate rainfall in several districts across West Bengal due to a rise in humidity level and heat on May 8.

    There is no immediate threat from Cyclone Mocha, the route of which will be clearer in the next two days, the weatherman said.

    With the maximum temperature in Kolkata slated to rise to 38.4 degrees Celsius along with an 85 per cent humidity level on Monday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in the city, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, a met office spokesperson said.

    ''However there is very little possibility of rains caused by the cyclone in the next two days and the picture will be clearer by Tuesday,'' he said.

    Light rains are also forecast in the northern part of the state - in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda in the next 24 hours, he said.

    However, there is no possibility of north Bengal districts coming under the influence of the cyclone as the cyclonic system, if formed, may make landfall finally in the coastal belt of Bangladesh-Myanmar by the end of next week affecting south Bengal, the spokesperson said to persistent questions.

