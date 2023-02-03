What Amul chief Jayen Mehta said about Budget 2023

Budget 2023: Jayen Mehta thanked the government for what he said was an emphasis on the on the cooperative sector.

Amul chief Jayen Mehta hailed Budget 2023, terming it “impressive and optimistic”. He thanked the government for what he said was an emphasis on the on the cooperative sector. “Very impressive and optimistic budget with all the right ideas to propel India forward. Grateful for the emphasis on the cooperative sector which will boost rural economy,” Mehta tweeted.

Jayen Mehta was appointed as the managing director at Amul for an interim period earlier this month, replacing RS Sodhi. He has associated with Amul for more than 31 years and had served as the company's brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand name "Amul", on February 3 increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat. Mehta said the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat.

"We have increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for markets other than Gujarat, such as Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. As of now, there is no increase in milk prices in Gujarat," he told news agency PTI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

