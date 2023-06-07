Video: 216 Air India passengers stranded in dormitories in remote Russian town as US flight diverted

Air India said food and other necessities will also be sent for the passengers stranded in Russia. (Image: screengrab from video @shukla_tarun/Twitter)

An Air India flight from Delhi en route to San Francisco in the US had to make an emergency landing in Magadan, a remote city in Russia, after engine issues. This unexpected diversion found 216 passengers and 16 crew members over 10,000 km away from their original destination stranded in dormitories due to limited hotel availability in the area, Twitter users who flagged the matter said.

“Yesterday, @AirIndia flight 173 from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Magadan, in rural Russia w/ over 220, mostly elderly, passengers. Sat in plane for 6 hrs & after 18 hrs now, no word from Air India,” a Twitter user and journalist Tarun Shukla tweeted with a video showing passengers sleeping on mattresses on the floor in a school.

He further wrote: “Passengers say they are in a school with bare minimum facilities. No Indian embassy official has contacted them. Russian officials are being nice but passengers getting very anxious now.”

After the video and the appeal went viral, Air India, in a statement said that a flight will be en route from Mumbai at 1pm today to ferry the passengers to their original destination.

“The ferry flight would be carrying food and other essentials for our passengers,” Air India added.

On why the accommodation at the remote city became an issue, Air India explained that all efforts to accommodate passengers went in vain due to infrastructure limitations.

“Given the infrastructural limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities,” Air India said.



Important Update regarding AI 173 Delhi to SFO pic.twitter.com/DibzwCoGU4 — Air India (@airindia) June 7, 2023

The airline also said that they have no company staff in Magadan or even in Russia and this is the best they could do.

“As we do not have any Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, all ground support being provided to the passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance through our round the clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India), local ground handlers, and the Russian authorities,” the statement read.

The situation is reportedly being closely monitored by India’s Civil Aviation Ministry and the US.