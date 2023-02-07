Victoria Gowri: 7 things to know about the new Madras High Court judge

Victoria Gowri being sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court. (Image credit: @shashank_ssj/Twitter)

Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri on Tuesday took oath as additional judge of the Madras High Court. She was administered the oath of office at around 10.45 am.

Here's what we know about Victoria Gowri:

1.) She has been accused of delivering hate speech against minorities and minutes after she was sworn in, the Supreme Court rejected a petition challenging her appointment over the alleged hate speech.

2.) Victoria Gowri said she hailed from a very remote village (West Neiyur) in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and is a first-generation lawyer from a "very ordinary family".

3.) The 49-year-old is an alumnus of Madurai Law College.

4.) She has over 21 years of experience and is also the first woman lawyer to establish an independent office in Kanyakumari District.

5.) Born on May 21, 1973 in Kanyakumari district, Victoria Gowri has served as the Assistant Solicitor General at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from 2022.

6.) In 1995, she enrolled as a lawyer and has a rich experience in the practice of civil, criminal, taxation, and labour matters.

7.) Victoria Gowri, by her own admission, was the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha.

In her speech, she cited a quote of Swami Vivekananda and said she is conscious that she is handed over the "greatest responsibility of being a judge" to work for the cause of the "unheard and the oppressed voices of the poorest of the poor," to liberate the marginalised, "scuttle inequalities of society and nurture fraternity in the diverse country.

"With all humility, I undertake to dispense justice in realising the dreams of the makers of our Constitution. Thank You. Jai Hind," Gowri said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

