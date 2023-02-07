English
    Victoria Gowri: 7 things to know about the new Madras High Court judge

    Victoria Gowri, the new additional judge of the Madras High Court, was accused of delivering hate speech against minorities.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST
    Victoria Gowri being sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court. (Image credit: @shashank_ssj/Twitter)

    Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri on Tuesday took oath as additional judge of the Madras High Court. She was administered the oath of office at around 10.45 am.

    Here's what we know about Victoria Gowri:

    1.) She has been accused of delivering hate speech against minorities and minutes after she was sworn in, the Supreme Court rejected a petition challenging her appointment over the alleged hate speech.

    2.) Victoria Gowri said she hailed from a very remote village (West Neiyur) in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and is a first-generation lawyer from a "very ordinary family".