    Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: 'India to become 5th country to manufacture semiconductors'

    Anil Agarwal further said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and plans to set up both semiconductor and display fab units early this year. "The dream is to build our own silicon valley," he said.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 31, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
    Vedanta founder and chairperson Anil Agarwal said,

    Vedanta founder and chairperson Anil Agarwal has announced that he plans to set up both the semiconductor and the display fab units early this year and with it, India will become the fifth country in the world to manufacture semiconductors.


    "Our UPI is the best in the world. Now we must lead on the hardware side too. Building a strong base in the electronics manufacturing value chain is very important," Agarwal said in a tweet. "Currently only four countries manufacture semiconductors and glass displays. India is in a leading position to become 5th country after the government announced policies in both sectors."

    Anil Agarwal further said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and plans to set up both semiconductor and display fab units early this year. "The dream is to build our own silicon valley," he said.