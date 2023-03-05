 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Self-help author enters US presidential race, even before Joe Biden

Mar 05, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Marianne Williamson had announced similar plans four years ago too, but drew little support to her cause.

Marianne Williamson is a Democrat loyalist who has denounced Donald Trump on past occasions.

Marianne Williamson, a self-help author, activist and spiritual advisor, announced Saturday that she is a candidate for the US presidency in 2024, four years after an earlier run for the office drew little support.

Now 70, the iconoclastic author has become the first Democrat to officially enter the 2024 race -- even before President Joe Biden -- calling on her fellow Americans to reject cynicism and "conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline."

Other Democrats have held off announcing their candidacies pending a decision from Biden, who at 80 has said he has "the intention" to run again but has yet to formally enter the race.

In her televised announcement, Williamson summarized her candidate positions, denouncing mass incarceration, economic inequity and racial injustice and calling for "an emergency-level transition from a dirty economy to a clean economy."