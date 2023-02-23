US pilot took selfie with Chinese spy balloon from cockpit

The Pentagon on Wednesday released a close-up photo of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, taken by the pilot from the cockpit of the US Air Force plane as it flew above the white balloon earlier this month. The photo was captured a day before the balloon was shot down.

The selfie shows the pilot looking down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the Central Continental United States. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed.

The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast on US President Joe Biden's orders.

The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the US military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar. Northern Command carried out an unprecedented three shootdowns of unidentified "objects" following the suspected Chinese spy balloon’s shotodown.

The Chinese balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit this month to Beijing and has further strained relations between Washington and Beijing. That Blinken trip to Beijing would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilize increasingly fraught ties. However, he met China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Munich, Germany, last week and condemned the "unacceptable violation" of American sovereignty by the suspected Chinese spy balloon. The two leaders top officials met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Moneycontrol News