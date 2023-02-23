 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US pilot took selfie with Chinese spy balloon from cockpit

Feb 23, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

The suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed by an F-22 fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The strike took place once the balloon was no longer over land but was still within U.S. territorial waters.

The photo shows the top of the pilot's helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the suspected Chinese spy balloon flying below.

The Pentagon on Wednesday released a close-up photo of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, taken by the pilot from the cockpit of the US Air Force plane as it flew above the white balloon earlier this month. The photo was captured a day before the balloon was shot down.

The selfie shows the pilot looking down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the Central Continental United States. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed.

The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast on US President Joe Biden's orders.

The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the US military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar. Northern Command carried out an unprecedented three shootdowns of unidentified "objects" following the suspected Chinese spy balloon’s shotodown.