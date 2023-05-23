UP petrol pump employee takes back fuel from scooter after customer pays with Rs 2,000 note. Watch

A petrol pump attendant was seen taking petrol out from a scooter over Rs 2,000 note payment. (Image: screengrab from video NigarNawab/Twitter)

In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh, a petrol pump attendant was seen taking back fuel from a customer’s scooter after they gave a Rs 2,000 note as payment. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that Rs 2,000 notes will be scrapped from circulation. The notes, that came into circulation in after the 2016 demonetisation, will however continue to be legal tender, the RBI said in a release.

After the video was shared on Twitter, Jalaun district police responded that action will be taken in the matter.

“Taking cognizance of the incident, Inspector-in-charge of Orai police station has been directed to take necessary action,” Jalaun Police wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Businesses have already stopped accepting the currency note as many Twitter users shared photos of flyers, especially at petrol pumps, that they are not accepting Rs 2,000 notes anymore. The RBI has advised citizens to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes into their bank accounts or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch starting May 23. They will be able to do so until September 30.

“A petrol pump of Maharaja Chowk, Durg Chhattisgarh is denying acceptance of Rs 2000 Notes. Have 2000 notes lost their legal tender status?” one user asked sharing a photo.

“This sign at an Indian Oil Petrol Pump says all about how and panic can be created with wrong understanding of simple withdrawal process for ₹2000 currency. Please take care and inform your pumps,” another wrote with a photograph from a different petrol pump.

The oil and gas sector’s official grievance Twitter handle also tweeted that they are rectifying the error.

“We thank you for your feedback and we have educated our channel partners on the subject. The message displayed has been removed as the news was wrongly interpreted by one of our channel partners. We also wish to inform you that we have circulated internally to all our channel partners not to display any such messages,” MoPNG e-Seva wrote.

While many people have misunderstood that Rs 2,000 notes are out of circulation already, that is not the case. It can still be used anywhere and at banks, can be exchanged for other denominations, with a daily limit of Rs 20,000, till September 30.

The objective of introducing Rs 2,000 banknotes was met when other denominations became available in adequate quantities post demonetisation. Thus, printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19.

The total circulation of Rs 2,000 notes has declined considerably since it was introduced. As of March 31, 2023, only Rs 3.62 lakh crore in Rs 2,000 notes (constituting only 10.8 percent of notes in circulation) was available.