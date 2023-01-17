 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK Home Secretary orders extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Sanjay Bhandari is accused of concealing overseas assets, using backdated documents, benefiting from the assets not declared to the Indian tax authorities and then falsely informing the authorities that he did not possess any overseas assets.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has ordered the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari, an accused middleman and consultant in arms deals, to India to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

According to Home Office sources, the extradition was ordered last week and Bhandari now has 14 days until the end of this month to appeal against the order in the administrative division of the High Court in London.

The 60-year-old faced two extradition requests from the Indian authorities, the first related to money laundering and the second to tax evasion.

The development comes two months after a UK court in November ruled that Bhandari can be extradited to India to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering and paved the way for the British government to order his extradition.

District Judge Michael Snow, who heard the case at Westminster Magistrate's Court in London last year, had concluded that there are no bars to him being extradited and decided to send the case to the Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The judge concluded a prima facie case had been established with respect to both extradition requests.