Turkish woman kisses Indian army doctor in moving photo from earthquake relief effort

A heartfelt moment was witnessed between an Indian army doctor and an earthquake survivor in Turkey amid the "Operation Dost" launched by India in the aftermath of the disaster than has claimed over 21,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

The Indian Army shared a photo from Turkey of a woman kissing an Indian rescue and relief team member. "We care," the army captioned the photo.

More photos of the woman officer, a member of the Army Medical Corps, showed her examining injured people at a field hospital set up by India in Hatay, Turkey.

"The army field hospital has started functioning with running medical, surgical and emergency wards, x-ray lab and medical store," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. "Indian Army team will work 24*7 to provide relief to the affected people."

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also in Turkey to aid the momentous search for survivors under the debris of destroyed buildings.

In one of the rescue videos from Turkey, NDRF members were seen attending to a six-year-old child in Gaziantep city.





India has sent over 250 personnel and more than 135 tonnes of relief material to Turkey so far, news agency PTI reported.

The country has also dispatched an aircraft carrying relief materials to Syria and will do more for relief in the war-torn country.

Worst earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake, the worst ever seen in the region, on February 6.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Gaziantep in Turkey, which has a population of over 2 million. Several powerful aftershocks followed.

The earthquake flattened entire sections of big cities in Turkey and Syria, destroying many historical sites.

In Turkey, 17,674 people have been confirmed dead so far, news agency AFP reported. Syria's death toll stands at 3,377.

Tens of thousands have been injured in both countries.

Rescuers have been racing against time amid the biting cold in search for those trapped under the rubble. Videos have shown them rescuing newborn babies and little children from disaster-stricken areas.

(With inputs from PTI and AFP)