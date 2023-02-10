English
    Turkish woman kisses Indian army doctor in moving photo from earthquake relief effort

    Turkey earthquake: India has launched “Operation Dost” in Turkey to aid relief and rescue efforts. It has dispatched more than 135 tonnes of relief material and over 250 personnel to the country.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
    India continues to deliver humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria, where over 21,000 people have been killed in a devastating earthquake. (Image credit: @adgpi/Twitter)

    A heartfelt moment was witnessed between an Indian army doctor and an earthquake survivor in Turkey amid the "Operation Dost" launched by India in the aftermath of the disaster than has claimed over 21,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

    The Indian Army shared a photo from Turkey of a woman kissing an Indian rescue and relief team member. "We care," the army captioned the photo.


     



     