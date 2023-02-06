Turkey-Syria earthquake: 'Anguished' PM Modi offers help to cope with tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Monday, saying he was "anguished" and "deeply pained" by the more than 2,300 people killed by the quake in Turkey and Syria. He also offered help to the affected countries to cope with the natural calamity.
"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey," the Prime Minister tweeted. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023
In a separate tweet addressing Syria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time."