Turkey-Syria earthquake: 'Anguished' PM Modi offers help to cope with tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Monday, saying he was "anguished" and "deeply pained" by the more than 2,300 people killed by the quake in Turkey and Syria. He also offered help to the affected countries to cope with the natural calamity.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey," the Prime Minister tweeted. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."



In a separate tweet addressing Syria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time."



Two National Disaster Response Force teams comprising 100 personnel with dog squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the affected area, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Teams of trained doctors and paramedics with medicines were also being readied.

The earthquake -- the most powerful in nearly a century -- struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday, killing nearly 1,800 people in their sleep, levelling buildings, and causing tremors felt as far away as Greenland.

The 7.8-magnitude early morning quake, followed hours later by a slightly smaller one, wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts.

