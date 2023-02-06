English
    Turkey-Syria earthquake: 'Anguished' PM Modi offers help to cope with tragedy

    Two National Disaster Response Force teams comprising 100 personnel with dog squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the affected area, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "anguished" and "deeply pained" by the deaths in Turkey and Syria.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Monday, saying he was "anguished" and "deeply pained" by the more than 2,300 people killed by the quake in Turkey and Syria. He also offered help to the affected countries to cope with the natural calamity.


    "Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey," the Prime Minister tweeted. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."

    In a separate tweet addressing Syria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time."