 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Turkey, Syria's biggest earthquake leaves over 500 dead: Top 10 updates

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Gaziantep, a Turkish city with a population of around 2 million, on February 6. More than 40 aftershocks followed that were felt even in Egypt and Cyprus.

Rescue operations under way in Diyarbakir city in Turkey.

More than 500 people have died in a powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. Turkey's death toll stands at 284, while in war-ravaged Syria, 237 people have died. Rescuers are continuing their search for survivors after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Here are the top 10 updates on the story 

- The earthquake is the largest ever to hit in Turkey in at least a 100 years, news agency AFP reported. A Syrian official said it was the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre".

- In Turkey, entire sections of cities populated by Syrian refugees have been wiped out.