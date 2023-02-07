Watch: TV reporter escapes crashing building during live report of Turkey earthquake

A television reporter from Turkey escaped a collapsing building while reporting live from Malatya, one of the cities to be affected gravely due to the three deadly earthquakes that jolted the country and neighbouring Syria.

The reporter, who works with A Haber, a major TV channel, was seen in his live report showing the devastated surroundings as he sees several locals come toward him. Within seconds, an alarm is sounded and the panicking people start rushing. The reporter is also gestured by one man to move to the other side as he and the cameraman join the locals to flee from the spot.

Crashing noises and shrieks can be heard in the video within seconds behind them as they run to a safer spot. The camera pans to the spot they fled, which was surrounded by buildings, only plumes of smoke and dust visible now as a few others emerge from the destruction caused by an aftershock. The whole ordeal was captured live and A Haber shared the clip on Twitter.

Watch the video:

The 1:09 second clip has almost a million views on Twitter. The report was being shot at 1.30 pm in the afternoon.

In another clip, the same journalist was seen comforting a young girl who seemed distressed by the destruction around her. The reporter stopped his coverage when he saw a few others come from a nearby destroyed site.

A woman carried a child in her arms while a little girl walked behind. The reporter runs to her rescue, lifts her up and gets her out of there. He consoles her as she cries and directed her to a safer location. Watch:

Nearly 5,000 people have died in a series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday in a devastating calamity, the largest of which was of 7.8 magnitude. A 7.5 magnitude quake struck a bit later while another 6.0 earthquake hit the middle-eastern countries hours later. The search for survivors trapped under the rubble of over 5,600 buildings is still on. Most people were asleep when the earthquake hit.

Moneycontrol News