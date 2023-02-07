Watch: TV reporter escapes crashing building during live report of Turkey earthquake

Turkey earthquake: Rescue operations under way in both Syria and Turkey.

A television reporter from Turkey escaped a collapsing building while reporting live from Malatya, one of the cities to be affected gravely due to the three deadly earthquakes that jolted the country and neighbouring Syria.

The reporter, who works with A Haber, a major TV channel, was seen in his live report showing the devastated surroundings as he sees several locals come toward him. Within seconds, an alarm is sounded and the panicking people start rushing. The reporter is also gestured by one man to move to the other side as he and the cameraman join the locals to flee from the spot.

Crashing noises and shrieks can be heard in the video within seconds behind them as they run to a safer spot. The camera pans to the spot they fled, which was surrounded by buildings, only plumes of smoke and dust visible now as a few others emerge from the destruction caused by an aftershock. The whole ordeal was captured live and A Haber shared the clip on Twitter.

Watch the video: