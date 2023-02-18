 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey student shot farewell video for family under rubble. Then, he was rescued

Associated Press
Feb 18, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Taha Erdem, 17, is among those fortunate people who survived the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria along with their loved ones.

Taha Erdem with his parents in Adiyaman city.

A 17-year-old high school student has captured Turkish hearts after he filmed a farewell message to his loved ones as he was trapped under the rubble of his home during last week’s earthquake.

Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6.

Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city.

Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.