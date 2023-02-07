English
    Watch: Turkey earthquake splits airport's only runway into two

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue work was on to help people trapped in the rubble of buildings even as the catastrophe triggered a global response, with nations pledging relief materials.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
    Turkey earthquake: Hatay airport shut flight operations after its runway was damaged. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ankara_cevirme)

    The violent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6, that killed nearly 5,000 people, has left a trail of destruction in both the countries. An airport in southern Turkey’s Hatay province saw its runway split into two after an earthquake. The airport had only one runway and the extreme damage forced the flight operations to be immediately shut.

    A widely-shared video showed the runway cracked into two, with a man showing the destruction.


    Over 4,300 people have died in Turkey and neighbouring Syria after a swarm of strong tremors near the Turkey-Syria border -- the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, with the World Health Organization (WHO) fearing that the death count may shoot up to 20,000.