    Turkey earthquake: The children who lost their names in the disaster

    A look at how the devastating earthquake in Turkey has affected the most vulnerable.

    February 11, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    A child lies in a bed at a hospital, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

    The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has left many children without homes, and even names.

    Many are just infants, who parents are either deceased or missing, the BBC reported. Often, the addresses matched to their names are nothing but ruins.

    At one hospital in Turkey, there was an injured baby girl with an "anonymous" tag on her bed.

    "We know where she was found and how she got here," the doctor attending to the infant told the BBC. "But we're trying to find an address. The search is continuing."