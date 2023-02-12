 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey earthquake: 10-day-old baby rescued from rubble after 4 days

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Turkey earthquake: The baby and his mother were found by rescuers in Samandag, Hatay province.

Miracle rescues offer glimmer of hope amid the disaster that has left over 25,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. (Image credit: Twitter)

Crouched under concrete slabs and whispering "inshallah" (God willing), the rescuers carefully reached into the rubble, then passed down the line their prize - a 10-day-old newborn who survived four days with his mother in the collapsed building.

His eyes wide open, Turkish baby Yagiz Ulas was wrapped in a shiny thermal blanket and carried to a field medical centre in Samandag, Hatay province, on Friday. Emergency workers also carried his mother, dazed and pale but conscious, on a stretcher, video images from Turkey's disaster agency showed.

The rescue of a number of small children has lifted the spirits of weary crews searching for survivors on the fifth day after a major earthquake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 25,000 people.

 

The rescuers, including specialist teams from dozens of countries, toiled through the night in the ruins of thousands of wrecked buildings. In freezing temperatures, they regularly called for silence as they listened for any sound of life from mangled concrete mounds.