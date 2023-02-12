English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Turkey earthquake: 10-day-old baby rescued from rubble after 4 days

    Turkey earthquake: The baby and his mother were found by rescuers in Samandag, Hatay province.

    Reuters
    February 12, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
    Miracle rescues offer glimmer of hope amid the disaster that has left over 25,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. (Image credit: Twitter)

    Miracle rescues offer glimmer of hope amid the disaster that has left over 25,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. (Image credit: Twitter)

    Crouched under concrete slabs and whispering "inshallah" (God willing), the rescuers carefully reached into the rubble, then passed down the line their prize - a 10-day-old newborn who survived four days with his mother in the collapsed building.

    His eyes wide open, Turkish baby Yagiz Ulas was wrapped in a shiny thermal blanket and carried to a field medical centre in Samandag, Hatay province, on Friday. Emergency workers also carried his mother, dazed and pale but conscious, on a stretcher, video images from Turkey's disaster agency showed.

    The rescue of a number of small children has lifted the spirits of weary crews searching for survivors on the fifth day after a major earthquake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 25,000 people.


     