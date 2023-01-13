 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes big pay cut. How his package compares to Elon Musk and others

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

How much do the world's top bosses make annually?

Apple CEO Tim Cook's package will be worth $49 million in 2023.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will take over 40 percent pay cut in 2023, a decision based on shareholders' feedback, the company announced in a regulatory filing on Thursday. His new package will continue to position "pay with performance", Apple said.

While Cook made $99.4 million in 2022, he will receive $49 million in 2023.

The $49-million compensation includes a base salary of $3 million (same as 2022) a bonus of $6 million bonus as in 2022 and an equity award of $40 million.

Cook's pay will shift based on how Apple's stock performs.

Do other CEOs earn as much as Cook? Here is a comparison:

Google's Sundar Pichai