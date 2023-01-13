Apple CEO Tim Cook takes big pay cut. How his package compares to Elon Musk and others

Apple CEO Tim Cook's package will be worth $49 million in 2023.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will take over 40 percent pay cut in 2023, a decision based on shareholders' feedback, the company announced in a regulatory filing on Thursday. His new package will continue to position "pay with performance", Apple said.

While Cook made $99.4 million in 2022, he will receive $49 million in 2023.

The $49-million compensation includes a base salary of $3 million (same as 2022) a bonus of $6 million bonus as in 2022 and an equity award of $40 million.

Cook's pay will shift based on how Apple's stock performs.

Do other CEOs earn as much as Cook? Here is a comparison:

Google's Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, earned $2 million annually starting 2020. Alphabet, Google' parent company, had announced in 2019 he will also receive $240 million in stock awards over the next three years, if he achieves all performance targets.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

In 2018, electric vehicles maker Tesla announced a 10-year package worth a whopping $56 billion for CEO Elon Musk. There was some discontent among shareholders about the overly generous compensation. But in the end, over 70 percent voted in favour of it.

One of the shareholders critical of Musk's pay has moved a court in the US, asking for the package to be revoked. The case is likely to go on for months.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

As of October 2022, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's total compensation was $54.95 million. This comprised a $2.50-million base salary, stock awards of $42.27 million and $10.07 million in non-equity incentives.

Amazon's Andy Jassy

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy received $212 million in 2021. Most of it was stock award. His base salary was $175,000.