TikTok lays off all 40 employees in India: Report

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

TikTok’s workers in India were remotely working for its Dubai and Brazil markets. The app is banned in India.

TikTok will pay the workers three-month salary as severance. (Representational Image)

TikTok has sacked all its 40 employees in India, who were remotely working on the app's markets in Brazil and Dubai, The Economic Times reported.

The video-sharing app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is not operational in India. It was banned by the government in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash with China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Sources familiar with TikTok told ET that employees were informed about the layoffs through a call earlier this week. Later they were given notices.

