The Attention a Celebrity Doesn’t Want: Bullying Accusations

New York Times
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

In South Korea, such allegations have affected the careers of public figures. The takedowns have public support, but critics wonder if some go too far.

An Woo-jin, 23, is one of the top pitchers in South Korea. In 2022, he led the Korea Baseball Organization, the country’s top league, in ERA and strikeouts. But the KBO didn’t invite him to play in the World Baseball Classic, an international tournament featuring Major League Baseball stars that begins next week.

The KBO has said it excluded An, who has been dogged by anonymous accusations that he assaulted his teammates while in high school, because it considers him a reputational liability. He was not considered last year for an award given to the KBO’s best pitcher because of those accusations.

No charges have ever been filed, and An has said that news reports about his bullying, for which he apologized at the time, were exaggerated. Yet many South Koreans, including baseball fans, have said they support his exclusion.

Over the past two decades, public accusations of school bullying and violence have played an increasingly prominent role in South Korean culture; Netflix even has a hit show on the subject, “The Glory.” Entertainment agencies vet would-be pop stars for evidence of bullying in their pasts.