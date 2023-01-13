Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals found in Sweden. 10 points

Europe's biggest deposit of rare earths, used for making everything from turbines to smartphones, has been found in Sweden. Here are ten things to know about the discovery:

- The deposit measures over 1 million tons and was identified by government-owned miner LKAB nearly 1,000 kilometers north of Stockholm.

- The metals will be critical for the green transition and reducing Europe's exports from China. The European Union imports as much as 98 percent of of the rare earths it uses from China.

- Rare earth metals -- europium, cerium, neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and others – have a variety of uses. Some of them are key to making magnets for industrial use, others are used in optical lenses and for glass polishing.

- Most of the deposit found in Sweden is iron ore-- the mineral from which metallic iron is extracted. Sweden overall accounts for 90 percent of iron ore production in the European Union.

- The discovery is big but it would take at least 10 years before mining can start at the location.

- It is difficult as well as possibly harmful to the environment to extract rare earths. So getting the required permits is a long process. - Observers expect demand for rare earth elements to increase five times by 2030, with increased focus on electric vehicles. "Lithium and rare earths will soon be more important than oil and gas," the Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market, was quoted as saying by the BBC. - Across the world, there are 120 million tonnes of rare earth metals. The Swedish deposit comprises less than one percent of it. - China has global dominance over rare earths extraction. It invested heavily in refineries, often without tough environmental checks. - There are only a handful of small companies that extract rare earth ore around the world, The New York Times reported. (With inputs from AP and AFP)

READ MORE