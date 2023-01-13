 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals found in Sweden. 10 points

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Europe's biggest deposit of rare earths, used for making everything from turbines to smartphones, has been found in Sweden. Here are ten things to know about the discovery:

- The deposit measures over 1 million tons and was identified by government-owned miner LKAB nearly 1,000 kilometers north of Stockholm.

- The metals will be critical for the green transition and reducing Europe's exports from China. The European Union imports as much as 98 percent of of the rare earths it uses from China.

- Rare earth metals -- europium, cerium, neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and others – have a variety of uses. Some of them are key to making magnets for industrial use, others are used in optical lenses and for glass polishing.

- Most of the deposit found in Sweden is iron ore-- the mineral from which metallic iron is extracted. Sweden overall accounts for 90 percent of iron ore production in the European Union.

- The discovery is big but it would take at least 10 years before mining can start at the location.