Supreme Court verdict likely on May 1 on dissolution of marriage without referring to family courts

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

While reserving its order, the court had said social changes take a "little time" and sometimes it is easier to bring a law but difficult to persuade society to change with it.

The apex court is also considering whether its sweeping powers under Article 142 are inhibited in any manner in a scenario where a marriage has irretrievably broken down in the opinion of the court but one of the parties is resisting divorce.

The Supreme Court will likely pronounce on May 1 its verdict on broad parameters for exercising its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts.

A five-judge constitution bench of Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari had reserved its judgement on September 29, 2022.

The apex court had acknowledged the large role a family plays in marriages in India.