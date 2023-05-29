'Photo bombed': Smriti Irani's pic with Amit Shah in new parliament building

Union Minister Smriti Irani in a photo with Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@smritiirani).

The most talked about news in India on Sunday morning was the inauguration of the new parliament building in New Delhi in the presence of some of the big leaders of the country.

Even as all the key dignitaries made their way to the new parliament on Sunday, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a tweet, where she was seen in the same photo as Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Photo bombed — ! When everyone wants to be a part of the ‘main frame’," Irani wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



Along with Irani, another minister G Kishan Reddy can also be seen in the photo, behind her.

The new parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and the building is a four-storey structure that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore. The structure has separate chambers to seat the members of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, a Constitutional Hall, a library, cafeteria, a lounge for parliamentarians and a courtyard.

Speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi stated that the new Parliament building will witness realisation of 'developed India' resolution.

"Some moments in the developmental journey of a nation get immortalised, today is one such day...The new Parliament complex will witness the realisation of our 'developed India' resolution," he said on Sunday.

