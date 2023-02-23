 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, high-end jeans recovered from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's jail cell

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

The Delhi Prisons Department raided alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell in Mandoli Jail here and recovered a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000, officials said on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the operation being circulated on social media platforms shows Chandrashekhar weeping in front of jailor Deepak Sharma. A senior official said the routine raid, which included the Prisons Department and other security personnel, was conducted on December 15 last.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently arrested Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries.

Chandrashekhar, 33, was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a local jail last week. A Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody.