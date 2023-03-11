 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian founders react to Silicon Valley Bank crash: 'One of my first investors'

Mar 11, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

California-based SVB was an important lender to American startups and also helped certain Indian ventures.

The Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.

The implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a major US-based lender, has caused concern about a possible financial contagion around the world. Regulators seized the bank's assets after a run on deposits, marking the largest American banking failure since 2008.

Here is a look at how Indian founders reacted to its meltdown:

Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma recalled how SVB was one of his first investors. He was responding to a media report on how Indian startups could be hit by the crisis.