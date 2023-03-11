Indian founders react to Silicon Valley Bank crash: 'One of my first investors'

The implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a major US-based lender, has caused concern about a possible financial contagion around the world. Regulators seized the bank's assets after a run on deposits, marking the largest American banking failure since 2008.

California-based SVB was an important lender to American startups and also helped certain Indian ventures.

Here is a look at how Indian founders reacted to its meltdown:

Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma recalled how SVB was one of his first investors. He was responding to a media report on how Indian startups could be hit by the crisis.

"Long back, by selling to other private investors, SVB exited fully with handsome returns on their total investment of only $1.7 million. "They neither are a current shareholder (in Paytm) nor invested the amount given here."

Rahul Mathur, the CEO of Mumbai-based Verak Insurance, said his company was among those affected. "> 60% of YC (Y Combinator)-backed companies have > $250K in SVB bank accounts," he tweeted. "FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) limit is $250K. Some startups could be at risk of losing big money." Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl said SVB lent them money in 2012, when the business was grappling with a cash crunch. Startups are worried about paying employees after SVB collapse "Investors weren't convinced we could pull it off," he tweeted. "Silicon Valley Bank extended a small debt line to us that kept us going. Hope they get past this phase."

Sridhar Vembu of Zoho predicted "tough times ahead". "Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse reminds us of the fragile foundation of bubble-fueled prosperity the world saw when valuations and net worth appeared to reach insane heights overnight," he wrote. "They can disappear overnight too." What happened at SVB? SVB focused on the tech sector and was vulnerable to the industry's troubles. It faced a surge in client withdrawals and had been trying to raise funds to tackle it. Its stock collapsed 60 percent as it tried to close the $1.8 billion-loss from a bond portfolio's sale. Markets became jittery, fearing widespread chaos. But analysts assured the risks were limited.. "We do not believe there is a liquidity crunch facing the banking industry, and most banks in our coverage have ample access to liquidity," Morgan Stanley said.