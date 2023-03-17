 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Russia: Warrant against Putin meaningless as Russia does not belong to ICC

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russia-Ukraine war (Representative Image: AP)

Russia said on Friday that an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague against Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes was meaningless.

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

"Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.