Pink Floyd's Roger Waters slammed for Ukraine war comment

Feb 09, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: British musician Roger Waters has previously been a strong supporter of Ukraine but during a recent speech at the UN, he implied Russia’s attack on it was not unprovoked.

Roger Waters had not been part of Pink Floyd’s reunion last year to release a song in support of Ukraine.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters was denounced by Ukraine Wednesday after he told the United Nations Security Council that Russia's invasion of its neighbor was "not unprovoked."

The 79-year-old, who has sparked controversy before this with his stance on the war, was invited by Moscow to address the 15-member Council.

"The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the British musician said via video.

But Waters then implied that Kyiv was to blame as well.