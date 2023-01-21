 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt while filming video

Jan 21, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

Downing Street said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake" and will pay what he is ordered to.

British police on Friday fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for failing to wear a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video.

Lancashire Police said in a Twitter statement not directly naming Sunak: "We have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty."

A fixed penalty means Sunak can pay a fine to avoid a court hearing.

Downing Street said in a statement that Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised".

"He will, of course, comply with the fixed penalty," it said.

The BBC reported that the fine for not wearing a seat belt as a car passenger would be £100 ($124). If the case went to court, Sunak could pay £500.