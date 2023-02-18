 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates interviewed by chatbot: What part of your jobs would you like AI to do?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

AI asks UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questions about technology, life lessons and the future.

Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates answer a chatbot’s questions. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by 10 Downing Street)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently sat down to answer questions generated by a chatbot -- apparently ChatGPT, although they did not name it.

Questions ranged from AI's bigger impact on the world to reflective ones like "what is the best advice you have ever received?"

The interview began with a question about how Artificial Intelligence will impact the economy and job markets in the next decade. AI has become a huge talking point thanks to ChatGPT, that Microsoft is integrating with its search engine Bing. ChatGPT has shown the ability to write code, songs, academic essays, plays and answer just about any question

Gates said AI can help the world become more efficient and deal with labour shortages in healthcare and education.