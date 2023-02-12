 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramesh Bais appointed Maharashtra's new governor: 10 facts about him

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 12, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Ramesh Bais succeeded Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who held the position since 2019.

Ramesh Bais is the former governor of Jharkhand and Tripura and a seven-time Lok Sabha MP. (Image credit: Rashtrapati Bhavan)

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra's governor since 2019 has resigned, making way for Ramesh Bais to take over. Bais' appointment as the new governor was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12.

Here are 10 facts to know about him:

- Ramesh Bais previously served as the governor of Jharkhand and Tripura.

- He had taken oath as Jharkhand governor in July 2021, succeeding Droupadi Murmu.