Ramesh Bais appointed Maharashtra's new governor: 10 facts about him

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra's governor since 2019 has resigned, making way for Ramesh Bais to take over. Bais' appointment as the new governor was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12.

Here are 10 facts to know about him:

- Ramesh Bais previously served as the governor of Jharkhand and Tripura.

- He had taken oath as Jharkhand governor in July 2021, succeeding Droupadi Murmu.

- Born in Raipur, the 75-year-old served as a BJP MP seven times.

- In his career, he also occupied posts in the Council of Ministers as the Minister of State for Environment and Forests, Information and Broadcasting and Chemicals and Fertilizers.

- Bais was also associated with agricultural organisations and committees. He was appointed the chairperson of Madhya Pradesh's Seeds and Farm Development Corporation in 1992. From 1996-1997 he served as a a member of the Committee on Agriculture.

- He started his political career as a councillor in Raipur in 1978.

- By 1982, he was the head of BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit.

- Bais' was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989. His final term (seventh) was in 2014.

- After that, he became the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Social Justice & Empowerment.

- His other appointments include presidency of the Chhattisgarh Archery Olympic Association.

