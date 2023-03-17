 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

TCS CEO's advice to a 19-year-old on current job market: 'Choose a field and...'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

In conversation with Moneycontrol in January, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan also shed light on how the company had been able to retain more than 1 lakh employees for 10 years.

Rajesh Gopinathan has stepped down after a 22-year career with the company, and spent six years as the managing director and CEO of the company.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned from his position and will be leaving the company in September. Here is a look back on an interview he did with Moneycontrol, in which he had important job-hunting tips for fresh graduates.

Moneycontrol had asked Gopinathan what advice he would give to a 19-year-old or a 20-year-old who'd graduate in 2o23 in an uncertain job  market.

"Nineteen-year-olds typically know better, so they will do whatever they have to do. But it is important to choose some area and stay with it for a period of time, and not declare yourself an expert too fast and move on. So rather than flit from one to the other," he said.

"Because it's only with time that you understand the nuances better. The first flush is the context, because the first flush is easy to learn, but that's, that's, you know, 10 per cent of the game."