TCS CEO's advice to a 19-year-old on current job market: 'Choose a field and...'

Rajesh Gopinathan has stepped down after a 22-year career with the company, and spent six years as the managing director and CEO of the company.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned from his position and will be leaving the company in September. Here is a look back on an interview he did with Moneycontrol, in which he had important job-hunting tips for fresh graduates.

Moneycontrol had asked Gopinathan what advice he would give to a 19-year-old or a 20-year-old who'd graduate in 2o23 in an uncertain job market.

"Nineteen-year-olds typically know better, so they will do whatever they have to do. But it is important to choose some area and stay with it for a period of time, and not declare yourself an expert too fast and move on. So rather than flit from one to the other," he said.

"Because it's only with time that you understand the nuances better. The first flush is the context, because the first flush is easy to learn, but that's, that's, you know, 10 per cent of the game."

Responding to another question on how TCS has managed to retain more than 1 lakh employees for 10 years, Rajesh Gopinathan said that they back promising employees, and always look inside every time a new opportunity pops up instead of looking for fresh talent outside the organisation.

"So one of the reasons we're able to do that is, whenever something new comes, the first right of leadership in anything new goes to somebody inside," he said.

"So if you want to get into ChatGPT, we're not going to go and into the market saying that among the various people who are, who can we hire? Who knows something incremental on it. We look internally and say, who's likely to be the most knowledgeable or who can learn fast, back them up, give them the resources, learn and ask them now tell us what can we do with it, and then try to move the organisation that way.

Gopinath added that when employees see that they are being presented with better opportunities inside the organisation, there are more chances of them continuing to work for the company.

"As long as you keep on giving that opportunity of new things to internal people, you will retain talent. And the more you retain talent, the more you keep the context inside. And that gives you the competitive space, which gives you the space to get more growth opportunities."

