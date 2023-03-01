Rahul Gandhi trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard, sports new look in Cambridge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has trimmed his Bharat Jodo Yatra beard and was photographed sporting a suit and tie at Cambridge University. He is in the UK on a week-long visit.

His new look was shared by several Congress leaders and party handles on social media.

“Rahul Gandhi in Cambridge. With a New Look,” Rajasthan Youth Congress tweeted with a photo.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi reached UK, will give lecture at Cambridge University, will discuss on 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century',” Indian Youth Congress tweeted with snippets from the lecture.

Gandhi addressed a student-only lecture at the University on the topic “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century” where he spoke about the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Cambridge alum will be part of another closed-door session on Big Data and Democracy and “India-China relations”.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a mass protest walk launched by the Congress where Rahul Gandhi led his party workers and others to walk from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra lasted for 150 days. During the walk, Gandhi’s beard grew and he decided to go unshaven the whole journey. He was also mostly seen sporting a white t-shirt – a staple for Gandhi on many occasions.

Gandhi has earlier said that the beard grew for the yatra and now that it’s over, he will think about shaving it off. Related stories Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study The former Congress President will also interact with the Indian Overseas Congress in the UK and address an Indian diaspora conference in London over the weekend.

Moneycontrol News